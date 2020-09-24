Marion County bars, restaurants hope for easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Marion County has typically lagged behind in reopening because of a higher rate of infection.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bars and restaurant owners across Marion County are hoping Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine announce an easing of COVID-19 restrictions during a Friday morning news conference.

On Wednesday, the Governor announced Indiana would move to Stage 5 of reopening beginning Saturday, Sept. 26. That means bars and restaurants can operate at 100 percent capacity (with social distancing and the mask mandate still in place).

Marion County has typically lagged behind because of a higher rate of infection. Currently, restaurants can operate at 75 percent and bars at 50 percent but with no bar seating or live music and closing at or before midnight.

Kevin LaBarr who owns AJ's Bar and Grill said that's hurt his business, especially when bars and restaurants in nearby Hamilton County have been able to operate at higher capacity, with normal hours and live music.

"To have this divide, to tell us we can't do this and yet blocks away they can?" he said. "It's not right, it's not fair. We can't keep our tip staff. They want and need the money and the hours."

LaBarr said Marion County bars also lose those customers wanting to hear live music or stay out past midnight.

Ryan Stonebraker, who owns four Murphy Pubhouse's agreed. He said while the establishment in Fishers is doing OK, the three in Marion County "are taking a lot bigger hit."