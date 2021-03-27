Eastern Star Church hosts vaccine clinic

All slots were filled for the clinic that took place in the Arlington Woods neighborhood Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — A partnership between a local church and IU Health is helping to vaccinate minority communities in Indianapolis.

"We want to make sure that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available actually to Black and Brown people in Marion County," said Jeffrey A. Johnson, Sr., a senior pastor at Eastern Star Church.

The clinic took place in the Arlington Woods neighborhood Saturday morning. Johnson said it's all in an effort to make sure the vaccine is available and accessible to everyone.

"Black and Brown people have been very, very hesitant, so we at Eastern Star Church feel like it is our responsibility to educate and inform," he said. "If we can educate and inform and dispel some of the lies that have been out there and some of the myths that have been out there, then we can help people make an educated decision for themselves and for their families."

All vaccine appointments for clinic were filled.