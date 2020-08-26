Marion Co. Election Board reveals voting plan for satellite locations, early voting

The Marion County Election Board has released the 2020 vote center plan for the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Marion County residents can vote early at the following locations:

The dates and times for early voting at the locations above are as follows:

Weekend: Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25: 10 am. - 5 p.m.

Weekday: Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekend: Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Early voting is also available in Marion County at the City-County building located at 200 East Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 Suite W122.

Weekdays: Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Weekend: Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekdays: Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekend: Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Last Day: Monday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to noon

There will be 188 vote centers in Marion County on Nov. 3.

Absentee ballots will be mailed out beginning Saturday, Sept. 19 for those eligible if they meet one of the conditions outlined on the application.

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Monday, Oct. 5.