'Front tires and back tires’ | Veteran hit by IndyGo bus in downtown Indianapolis

Frank Castor, a 71-year-old Marine veteran, was hit by the bus after leaving a bank. It happened just steps away from his daughter.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 71-year-old Marine veteran is recovering in the hospital after being hit by an IndyGo bus last month.

It happened at the intersection of Ohio and Delaware Streets Feb. 28 at 9:47 a.m.

The surveillance video from the family shows Frank Castor and his daughter crossing the street. The crosswalk signal was on giving them the right away.

Kelly, Frank's daughter, was a few steps in front of him when a bus turned left onto Ohio Street and slammed into Frank. The wheels on the bus then rolled over him twice before coming to a complete stop.

"I turned around to check on my dad to make sure he was behind me. I turned around and he got run over by the bus," Kelly said. "I was freaking out. I didn't know what to do. My instinct was to call 911."

Kelly said they were leaving a downtown bank that morning and were walking to the transit center to go home.

She also said the bus driver never apologized at the scene.

"He didn't even say anything to me. I said, 'My dad is on the ground.' He didn't say anything. He was on his phone, and that's all I saw," she said.

13News also talked to Frank over the phone. He's been at the Roudebush VA Medical Center for more than two weeks.

He said one foot is broken and the other is fractured, saying he is surprised his injuries weren't worse.

"I was just walking, and I saw the bus pushing me down. It got me. Ran over both feet. Front tires and back tires, they told me," Frank said.

In a statement, IndyGo said, "We are aware of an incident involving a pedestrian. The matter is under internal review. IndyGo always prioritizes safety first and we are following all protocols related to this situation."

His family is now warning other pedestrians downtown to be careful.

"Be careful when you are about to cross. Think about it and watch everything before you go across so you don’t get hit," Kelly said.