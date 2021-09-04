x
Marine killed in Afghanistan airport attack will return home to Logansport on Sept. 12

Corporal Humberto Sanchez, of Logansport, was one of 13 service members and at least 169 Afghans killed when a suicide bomber attacked the Kabul airport.
Credit: AP
This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday Aug. 26, bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group. (U.S. Marines via AP)

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A Marine killed in a bombing at an Afghanistan airport will return to his hometown in Indiana on Sunday, Sept. 12. 

Corporal Humberto Sanchez, of Logansport, was aiding the withdrawal of Afghan citizens at the Kabul airport when a suicide bomber attacked the departure zone. Thirteen U.S. service members and as many as 169 Afghans were killed.

RELATED: Logansport native among U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan airport attack

RELATED: These are the stories of the 13 US service members lost in Kabul bombing

Sanchez graduated from Logansport High School in 2017. His community has honored his memory with signs of support that are posted all over town. 

Sanchez and 12 others who were killed in the attack arrived in the United States on Aug. 29. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stood by the fallen service members' families as honor guards in battle dress carried flag-draped cases out of a C-17 aircraft at Dover Air Force Base.

Credit: AP
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, flag-draped transfer cases line the inside of a transport plane Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, prior to a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The fallen service members were killed while supporting non-combat operations in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Sanchez will finally be put to rest next week, according to the funeral home in charge of the services. 

Gundrum Funeral Home and Crematory said it hopes to announce the visitation and funeral arrangements by Thursday.

"Please continue to pray in the coming days for Cpl. Sanchez’s family and the enormous team of people who will be working tirelessly to bring our Hero home," the funeral home said in a Facebook post. 

The family of Cpl. Sanchez has also established a scholarship fund to accept memorial contributions in his memory. 

According to the funeral home, gifts can be sent to the Cpl. Humberto Sanchez Memorial Scholarship Fund, at the Cass County Community Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 441, Logansport, IN 46947 or online.

