Marine killed in Afghanistan airport attack will return home to Logansport on Sept. 12

Corporal Humberto Sanchez, of Logansport, was one of 13 service members and at least 169 Afghans killed when a suicide bomber attacked the Kabul airport.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A Marine killed in a bombing at an Afghanistan airport will return to his hometown in Indiana on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Corporal Humberto Sanchez, of Logansport, was aiding the withdrawal of Afghan citizens at the Kabul airport when a suicide bomber attacked the departure zone. Thirteen U.S. service members and as many as 169 Afghans were killed.

Sanchez graduated from Logansport High School in 2017. His community has honored his memory with signs of support that are posted all over town.

Sanchez and 12 others who were killed in the attack arrived in the United States on Aug. 29. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stood by the fallen service members' families as honor guards in battle dress carried flag-draped cases out of a C-17 aircraft at Dover Air Force Base.

Sanchez will finally be put to rest next week, according to the funeral home in charge of the services.

Gundrum Funeral Home and Crematory said it hopes to announce the visitation and funeral arrangements by Thursday.

"Please continue to pray in the coming days for Cpl. Sanchez’s family and the enormous team of people who will be working tirelessly to bring our Hero home," the funeral home said in a Facebook post.

The family of Cpl. Sanchez has also established a scholarship fund to accept memorial contributions in his memory.