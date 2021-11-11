Marine Corps veteran thankful for organization that helped with combat injury recovery

Marine Corps veteran Josh Bleill lost both of his legs while serving in Afghanistan in 2006.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — In 2006, Marine Corps veteran Josh Bleill lost both of his legs after a roadside bomb went off under the vehicle he was riding in while serving in Afghanistan. Fifteen years later, he's reflecting on the nonprofit organization that helped him recover.

"Veterans Day is that day that brings all of us together," Bleill said.

Two of his fellow Marines died in the attack. After that day 15 years ago, plenty of hard work and tough days were in store. But Bleill said he hasn't made it this far on his own.

"They were there from day one when I got injured in 2006," Bleill said about the Semper Fi & America's Fund. It's a nonprofit that provides financial assistance and lifetime support to wounded, injured and critically ill veterans.

"They were bedside, they were sending my parents money so they could get out to see me, they were buying plane tickets," Bleill said. "When I started my recovery process, they bought me an adaptive car I could drive. I could get my life back. It's been 15 years and they're still there every step of the way. Within the last year, they added a sidewalk to my house to help out to get down to the pond because I have kids and they want to fish."

Through Dec. 31, any donation to The Semper Fi & America's Fund will be matched up to $10 million as part of the Double Down for Veterans campaign. Click here to donate.

"It's really about that relationship. They'll call and just check to see how I'm doing, check in with me," Bleill said.

That checking in is especially important on Veterans Day, as the nation honors all who served.