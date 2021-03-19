March Madness tips off in Bloomington, West Lafayette

The NCAA tourney's first games got underway Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's like Christmas Day for college basketball fans.

NCAA action gets underway Thursday for a tourney set to be played exclusively in Indiana.

On Wednesday, we showed you the transformation of West Lafayette's Mackey Arena, where March Madness games will tip off.

And the first games at Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall on the IU campus got underway Thursday afternoon, as Texas Southern faced Mount St. Mary's University.

On Friday, there will be games at Butler, the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil stadium.