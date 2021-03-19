NCAA extends deadline to have your cutout at Final Four

Each cutout, which will be on display throughout the Final Four, costs $100 to customize a photo, showing your team spirit. The deadline is Tuesday, March 23.

INDIANAPOLIS — Good news for March Madness fans: The deadline to get your cutout for the Final Four has been extended through Tuesday, March 23.

NCAA officials said they knew there would be limited capacity as they were in the planning phases of the tournaments, so they had to find a creative way to bring that energy and excitement back.

The cutout program's goal is to help charitable organizations — not just nationally, but also right here in Indy.

United Way of Central Indiana is one of the local organizations benefiting from the program.

"They have done some amazing efforts throughout the past year in supporting long-lasting recovery from the health and economic consequences of COVID-19," said Gina Lehe, managing director of communications with the NCAA. "It was a natural one for us to try and find some local efforts again that supported the impact the pandemic has had on our community."

The cutout program is also recognizing the Hilinski's Hope Foundation, a national organization that promotes awareness and education of mental health focusing on student athletes.

"Hilinski's Hope Foundation, for those unfamiliar, is a nonprofit organization that was launched in 2018 by Mark and Kim Hilinski to honor the life of their son, Tyler," Lehe explained. "Tyler was a standout student athlete at Washington State, who tragically took his life in January of 2018."

Indy has been #BigDance ready for a while.



Now, the madness is here. Happy #MarchMadness Day 1 from basketball's heartland! 🏀

There are still seats available to get your cutout. NCAA officials said they've even been asked if they can get their pet a seat for the action.

"I can see the photos as they are being submitted, and a lot of people are submitting photos of their pets," Lehe said. "Whether you have a loved one, if you want to do a birthday surprise, what's really neat on my end is I get to see some of the comments of why people are submitting photos, and we've had some tear-jerker stories."

The NCAA is limiting the cutouts to Lucas Oil Stadium and only for the 100 and 200 level sections.

Each cutout, which will be on display throughout the Final Four, costs $100 to customize a photo, showing your team spirit. Students can get a cutout for half the price. For an extra $35, the NCAA will ship the cutout to you after the tournament.