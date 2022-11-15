IMPD: Man's death in September determined to be a homicide

The man was found with injuries to his head Aug. 27. He died at the hospital a little over two weeks later.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death in September, a little over two weeks after he was found injured in downtown Indianapolis, is being investigated as a homicide, police said Tuesday.

The investigation stems from an Aug. 27 incident, when police were called to check the welfare of a man who was bleeding.

The call came in at around 8:15 p.m. When they arrived at the intersection of North Delaware Street and East North Street, they found Dennis Stombaugh with injuries to his head.

Police said Stombaugh was speaking throughout the time officers were on the scene. He was taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment. Police didn't share how severe his injuries were or identify the cause of his head injury.

Stombaugh's condition deteriorated at the hospital. Police said on Sept. 9 a homicide detective was assigned to Stombaugh's case. He died two days later.

On Nov. 11, Stombaugh's death was determined to be a homicide based on an autopsy and police investigation, IMPD said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Daniel Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Daniel.Smith@indy.gov.