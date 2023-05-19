Man's body recovered from Tippecanoe River in Monticello

First responders were called to Bluewater Drive in Monticello shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating after a man's body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River in Monticello Thursday.

Shortly after 6 p.m. May 18, White County 911 dispatch received a call from a resident on Bluewater Drive reporting a body in the water.

First responders and the White County coroner recovered the body of a man, identified by authorities as 42-year-old Justin T. Younkin, of Monticello.

Younkin's cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information on Younkin's last whereabouts is asked to contact Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.