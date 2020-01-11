Man's body pulled from White River

Marion County dispatch got a call regarding a body in the White River near the Indianapolis Zoo.

INDIANAPOLIS — Water rescue crews found a body in the White River near the Indianapolis Zoo Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Around 12:47 p.m., Marion County dispatch got a call regarding a body in the White River near the Indianapolis Zoo.

Crews found an unidentified adult male in the White River.

"Due to the condition of the victim, additional identifiers are not available at this time," DNR said in a release.