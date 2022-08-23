x
Man's body found in West Lafayette retention pond

Police said the man's body was discovered around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Credit: West Lafayette Police

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — West Lafayette police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a retention pond Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a report of a body in the water around 10 a.m. Police said the pond is near the William H. Harrison Bridge

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will determine a cause and manner of death.

