Man's body found in West Lafayette retention pond

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — West Lafayette police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a retention pond Tuesday morning.
Police said officers responded to a report of a body in the water around 10 a.m. Police said the pond is near the William H. Harrison Bridge.
The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will determine a cause and manner of death.
