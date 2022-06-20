Police: Man found dead in Seymour creek

Investigators found the man in the creek and noted that it appeared he had been there for "several" days.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man's body was found in a south central Indiana creek days after he died, police said Monday.

The body was found Friday, June 17, in Seymour, which is about 60 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Seymour Police Department said at around 1:15 p.m., someone reported a dead body being found in a small creek on the east side of Burkart Boulevard bridge, between East Fourth and East Tipton streets. The area where the body was found is near several businesses and restaurants.

Investigators found the man in the creek and noted that it appeared he had been there for "several" days, according to SPD.

The man's identity is being withheld, pending notification of his family, police said.

His cause of death will be determined after an autopsy. 13News reached out to the police department about whether investigators believe his death to be suspicious. Police had not yet responded at the time of publishing.