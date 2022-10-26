Man wanted on Georgia murder warrant arrested near Cambridge City

Jason M. Palmer, 45, was sought in connection with a Georgia case.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Massachusetts man sought in connection with a murder warrant was arrested Wednesday in Indiana.

Indiana State Police said they learned that 45-year-old Jason M. Palmer was wanted on "multiple felony warrants" from Georgia and that his truck was parked Wednesday at the rear of a gas station on State Road 1 at Interstate 70 near Cambridge City.

Officers, assisted by a task force of U.S. Marshals, found Palmer at the business and arrested him without incident.

Police said Palmer faces preliminary charges of murder, aggravated assault and concealing death, all felonies.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail, where he is held without bond pending extradition.