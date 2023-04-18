Man wanted in connection with Rural King thefts

Officers claim a theft occurred on March 1, 2023 at or around 1:48 p.m. in Kokomo, and think the same suspect hit other locations as well.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating after a man reportedly stole thousands of dollars worth of products from Rural King stores across the state.

On April 7, 2023 around 6:45 p.m., officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to Rural King for a theft report.

Officers claim the theft occurred on March 1, 2023 at or around 1:48 p.m.

The suspect was allegedly able to swap UPC code stickers, and left the store with four Hobart 210 MVP welders valued at $4,399.96.

Investigators claim they learned this suspect used this scheme numerous times at other Rural Kings across Indiana between the months of February to March.

The suspect is described by police as being a white male, 5’7” to 5’10” with multiple arm, neck and facial tattoos.

Police said he had often been in the company of a white female who appears to be in her late forties to early fifties with brown hair.

The subjects are known to drive a mid-1990’s gold in color Toyota Camry or Geo Prizm.

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance identifying the subjects in the attached photos.

This case remains active for investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.