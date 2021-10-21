Man walking across I-465 on west side hit, killed

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on I-465 near West 38th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was reportedly walking across Interstate 465 on the west side of Indianapolis was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

State police say the man was crossing the northbound lanes of the interstate just before 8 p.m. when he was hit near the West 38th Street exit. Emergency crews arrived to find the man lying unresponsive in the left lane of the interstate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the man stopped at the scene. Investigators believe a vehicle parked on the shoulder nearby is connected with the man who was struck.

Police do not believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Results of a test for intoxication are still pending, police said.