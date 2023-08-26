Man taken into custody after shots fired near Anderson McDonald’s

The suspect was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Jackson Street in downtown Anderson was temporarily closed at 14th Street while investigators from the Anderson Police Department processed the scene where gunshots were reported late Friday afternoon.

According to a release from APD, officers responded to a call that a man was firing shots in the area of 14th and Jackson Streets, near the McDonald’s restaurant.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

No injuries were reported in the incident.