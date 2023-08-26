x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man taken into custody after shots fired near Anderson McDonald’s

The suspect was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
Credit: WTHR

ANDERSON, Ind. — Jackson Street in downtown Anderson was temporarily closed at 14th Street while investigators from the Anderson Police Department processed the scene where gunshots were reported late Friday afternoon.

According to a release from APD, officers responded to a call that a man was firing shots in the area of 14th and Jackson Streets, near the McDonald’s restaurant.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

IndyGo bus crashes into van, car

Before You Leave, Check This Out