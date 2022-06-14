75-year-old man hit, killed by truck in Shelbyville

David Elliott, 75, died after being hit by a pickup truck in the 1600 block of East State Road 44.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 75-year-old man was hit and killed by a pickup truck while he was crossing a Shelbyville street.

According to police, 75-year-old David Elliott was crossing a street in the 1600 block of East State Road 44 just before 2 p.m. Monday when he was hit by a pickup truck, which was traveling west.

Elliott died from his injuries in the crash. The driver of the truck, a 75-year-old man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, according to the Shelbyville Police Department.

The driver also submitted to a blood draw, which is procedure for a driver involved in a serious bodily injury or fatal crash. At this time, police said they have no reason to believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.