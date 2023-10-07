x
IMPD: Man struck and killed by car on Indy's east side

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of E Washington St. and N Shadeland Ave.
IMPD squad car

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed when they were struck by a car on Indianapolis' east side Saturday night.

According to IMPD, an adult male was struck by a car shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 7. After arrival, medics found the man unresponsive laying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained on the scene during the investigation. 

Traffic was impacted during the investigation. The westbound lanes of Washington Street will be closed with IMPD asking drivers to use E 10th St. or English Ave. as a detour. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information is confirmed.

