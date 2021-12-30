Man allegedly shot in Greenwood Village Pantry parking lot

According to police, the suspect left the parking lot, located at 899 E. Main St., and was last seen driving south on Emerson Avenue.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Police is investigating after a person was shot Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:15 a.m. at the Village Pantry, located at 899 E. Main St., near Emerson Avenue.

Police were told a white SUV pulling a trailer was involved in the shooting. Police located the SUV two blocks from the Village Pantry and pulled the vehicle over.

According to police, the person in the front passenger seat of the SUV, later identified as 30-year-old Matthew Lane, of Cosby, Indiana, was shot in his upper left leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Lane told police a dark-colored sedan, driven by a man with dark-colored, short, curly hair, blocked his SUV in when he was trying to pull into the Village Pantry parking lot.

Lane said he got out of his vehicle and went to the driver's side of the sedan when the suspect allegedly pointed a silver handgun out of the window and fired several shots at him.

According to police, the suspect left the parking lot and was last seen driving south on Emerson Avenue.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Greenwood Police at 317-882-9191 or 911.