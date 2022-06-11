Houston police say the man was watching the game with his family when he felt like he got hit in the head by a hammer.

HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot in the head by what Houston police believe was celebratory gunfire.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday on East Avenue O near Galena Park.

Investigators said the man was watching the Houston Astros game outside with his family when he said he felt something hit the back of his head. Then they discovered he was actually grazed by a stray bullet.

Police believe it was a celebratory round since the incident happened toward the end of the Astros game. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.