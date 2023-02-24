Man sentenced to 60 years in 2020 murder on Indy's east side

Sammy Tinnin was found guilty in January for the murder of John Shockley.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted in a 2020 killing on the east side of Indianapolis was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

“The investigation faced significant evidentiary challenges that led to the case being dismissed and eventually refiled after investigators were able to uncover additional evidence," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. "I want to thank the Shockley family for the dignity and grace they have demonstrated throughout this entire process.”

On the morning of Aug. 12, 2020, IMPD officers were called to a gas station in the 2500 block of North Emerson Avenue near East 30th Street and I-70 for a person shot.

When police arrived, they located a man inside a car at a gas station with injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, Tinnin shot and killed Shockley after an argument over Tinnin hitting Shockley’s car while backing into a parking spot.