Man rides 80 miles to raise money for organization that helped his daughter

John Carreone's bicycle trek was for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, an organization that grants wishes to critically-ill kids.

INDIANAPOLIS — “That week changed our family,” John said.

It's why the $30,000 raised on his ride will go to make wishes come true for other kids, like Avon teen Jack Moon. The 14 year old is remission after undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of cancer that doctors diagnosed in August 2019.

“I just took it day-by-day, not thinking about anything else,” Jack said of his treatment.

The only thing Jack was thinking about Thursday was the shopping spree Make-a-Wish granted him at a Danville Verizon store, where John ended his bike ride.

“I thought I was going to come in to celebrate and I’m just shocked,” said Jack of the celebration and gifts he received, like a new iPhone.

What a wonderful afternoon seeing Make A Wish...grant a wish to 14 year old Jack Moon. Jack is in remission for an aggressive form of cancer. Today, Make A Wish granted him a shopping spree at a Verizon store in Danville. pic.twitter.com/XjEQV7LExF — Emily Longnecker (@EmilyWTHR) April 30, 2021

“All the support we’ve had this whole time has been amazing and Make a Wish, they go above and beyond,” said Jack’s mom, Amanda Bettis.

For John Carrreone, that’s what’s most important. He knows how it felt for Celina and his family to be surrounded by so much love and support, and he’s happy to pay it forward.