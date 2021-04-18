Louisville police officer under investigation after video appears to show him repeatedly punching man during arrest

A Louisville Metro officer was seen on video repeatedly punching a man being placed under arrest near Jefferson Square Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer is under investigation after video showed him repeatedly punching a protester during an arrest Sunday.

The video captured and shared on Facebook shows officers arresting 29-year-old Denorver Garrett. According to Garrett's arrest citation, officers were alerted that a man with a large wooden cross was "causing a disturbance to the public and causing a safety issue to motorists" on W. Jefferson at 6th Street.

The citation says Garrett was told to put his hands behind his back as he was placed in handcuffs. The video shows an officer putting handcuffs around Garrett's wrists for around 20 seconds. In the citation, officers said he "resisted the officers movements to put his hands together close enough" for the officer to get the cuffs on.

"He was given loud verbal commands to stop resisting and place his hands behind his back," the citations says.

In the video, an officer can be heard saying, "Put your hands together now" as two officers start pulling his arms back. Officers then force Garrett to the ground. The video shows an unidentified officer punching Garrett four different times, breaking his glasses.

The citation says Garrett "continued to disobey officers' instructions" and one officer "delivered 2-3 closed hand strikes to the subject's face while giving commands to place his hands behind his back."

Warning: Video contains graphic content

Garrett was evaluated by EMS following the incident.

Chief Erika Shields released a statement Sunday night saying the incident “raises serious questions and is not consistent with LMPD training.”

Shields said she expects officers to handle these incidents professionally and consistently with their training every time.

She said has directed a Professional Standards investigation into the officer’s conduct as well as the on-scene supervisor.

Garrett was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.