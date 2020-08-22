Man pulled from car in pond after accident near 56th St. and Allisonville Rd.

After the crash, a witness said the car hit a sign and drove off Allisonville Rd. into the pond. Divers pulled the driver from the water, but he did not survive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead Saturday morning near 56th Street and Allisonville Road on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Divers from the Indianapolis Fire Department pulled the 21-year-old man who died from a car that drove into the pond behind the Trails at Lakeside after the crash.

A preliminary investigation determined the dead man, who has not been identified, was driving a burgundy Chevy sedan that rear-ended a black SUV at the traffic light at Allisonville and 56th.

The SUV driver told police the sedan stayed behind him, spinning its wheels and pushing against his vehicle. When the driver of the SUV got out to approach the sedan, the Chevy drove around the SUV on Allisonville, hitting a sign before driving into the pond and floating out on the water.

Emergency crews were called at 8:09 a.m.

As the car was sinking about 100 feet off the shore, another bystander tried to swim out and help the driver escape. He made eye contact and driver popped open the Chevy's trunk, but did not get out and, according to a report from IFD, was "non-complaint."

Two IFD firefighters tried approaching the car when only the hood was still above the water, and said the driver would not get himself out of the car before it eventually went under water at 8:17 a.m.

Divers were able to find the car four minutes later in about ten feet of water and pulled the driver out, but he was unconscious by then and could not be revived.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 9 a.m.

21 year old male driver or burgundy sedan rear ended a black SUV at the light near 56th and Allisonville and stayed behind the car wheels spinning then drove into pond across says IFD. It’s unclear whether medical issues or substances played a part. IMPD investigating. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/ljEdLof4qu — Sarah Jones (@SarahJonesWTHR) August 22, 2020

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The two firefighters who tried to rescue the driver in the water before divers arrived sustained slight injuries.

Investigators are working to determine whether the driver was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or if a medical condition played a part in the crash.