Man pulled from apartment fire in downtown Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man was pulled from an apartment fire in downtown Greenfield early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to a building fire on West Main Street, near North State Street in downtown Greenfield, shortly after midnight.

Crews found heavy smoke and located a man inside an upstairs apartment. The man was pulled from the apartment and in cardiac arrest when transported to Hancock Regional Hospital, fire officials said.

The man's condition was unknown early Monday morning.