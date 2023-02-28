Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting near Monument Circle

Dominic Johnson pleaded guilty to killing Will Edmond. As part of a plea agreement, Johnson could serve 45 years in prison.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man on trial for a deadly 2021 shooting near Monument Circle pleaded guilty on the second day of his jury trial.

Dominic Johnson pleaded guilty to killing Will Edmond. As part of a plea agreement, Johnson could serve 45 years in prison.

Police said they were called to Ohio Street, between Meridian and Illinois streets, May 11, 2021, for a shooting. The location was just northwest of Monument Circle.

IMPD said witnesses reported the incident, and responding officers found a man down in the street. He was in critical condition when transported to a hospital but died of his injuries a short time later. The victim was later identified as Edmond.

Police used the description of the alleged shooter to track down Johnson in a nearby alley. Officers said Johnson still had the murder weapon on him.