x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man killed in Madison County crash

Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee drove off SR 37 and rolled over, ejecting the driver.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Friday morning.

Police say the 80-year-old victim from Atlanta, Indiana was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee north on SR 37 when it drove off the east side of the road near CR 700 North. The vehicle flipped over and came to rest on the driver's side, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Department, the man was taken to St. Vincent - Mercy Hospital in Elwood where he died from his injuries.

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Indiana turkeys get presidential pardon