Man killed in crash with semi on I-70 in Hancock County

Police say the man was ejected from his car and died at the scene.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police investigators are working on a deadly crash on Interstate 70 east of Greenfield Saturday night.

One man, whose identity has not been shared by authorities, died at the scene.

According to ISP, the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the westbound side of I-70 near the 109 mile marker and Hancock County rest area.

Investigators say the dead man was driving west in a passenger car when he veered into the median, than back onto the road in front of a semi tractor trailer. Both vehicles ran off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the car was ejected and found unconscious and unresponsive by emergency responders. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the passenger car was identified at the scene but the Hancock County Coroner's Office has not shared his name.

The right lane of I-70 was closed until approximately 3 a.m.