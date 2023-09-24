Man ran over, killed by tractor in Monroe County

​Larry Martindale of Solsberry was riding on a John Deere tractor showing the property to be mowed when it hit a large ditch throwing him off, according to police.

SOLSBERRY, Ind — A Monroe County man has died after being run over by a tractor.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of 9779 W. S.R. 45 Friday on a report of a person injured by a tractor.

Larry Martindale of Solsberry was riding on a John Deere tractor showing the property to be mowed when it hit a large ditch throwing him off, according to police. He then landed in the ditch and the tractor drove over him.

Martindale died later the same day of his injuries.

This accident is still under investigation.