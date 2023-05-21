Man killed, 2 children injured when grenade explodes in Lake County home

The Porter County bomb squad was called to the scene to determine if there were other explosives on the property.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was killed and his two children were injured Saturday when a grenade detonated in their Lake County, Indiana home, authorities said.

The coroner's office said the victim was 47-year-old Bryan Niedert. A cause of death determination is pending and an autopsy was set for Monday.

NBC News said sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 3400 block of W. Lakeshore Drive on a report of an explosion around 6:30. It happened when the family found a hand grenade as they were looking through a relative's belongings. The device went off when someone apparently pulled its pin, according to police.

The man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later. His children, an 18-year-old woman and a boy, 17, received shrapnel wounds and were treated at a hospital.

A bomb squad was called to the scene to determine if there were other explosives on the property.