Man killed, 1 injured in Hendricks County crash

DANVILLE, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash near New Winchester.

Police said a pickup truck collided with a semi pulling an oversized load.

It happened at US 36 just east of State Road 75 near New Winchester Wednesday morning.

Police believe the driver of the pickup crossed the center line and collided with the semi.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed. The passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the semi was not injured.