Man injured, 7 cats killed in east Indianapolis house fire

The fire broke out shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a home on North Olney Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was injured and seven cats died in a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis Monday.

Firefighters responded to several calls to 911 reporting the fire in the 1300 block of North Olney Street, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and 10th Street, around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

Within 10 minutes of being dispatched to the fire, firefighters found the 55-year-old man unconscious inside the home. Firefighters said he was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, but his condition has stabilized.

Several other occupants were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is working with IFD Victims Assistance to help them out.