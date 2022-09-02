x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man found dead near burning car on Indy's east side

Police said they responded to a report of a crash near 38th Street and Arlington Avenue Friday afternoon.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being found near a burning car on Indy’s east side. 

Police said OnStar received an alert of an accident near East 38th Street and Arlington Avenue Friday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found a car on fire behind a business. 

After firefighters extinguished the fire, they found a man badly burned beside the car. 

Investigators have not determined how the man died.

Related Articles

What other people are reading:    

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

In the News (9/2)

Before You Leave, Check This Out