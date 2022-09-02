Man found dead near burning car on Indy's east side

Police said they responded to a report of a crash near 38th Street and Arlington Avenue Friday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being found near a burning car on Indy’s east side.

Police said OnStar received an alert of an accident near East 38th Street and Arlington Avenue Friday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found a car on fire behind a business.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, they found a man badly burned beside the car.

Investigators have not determined how the man died.