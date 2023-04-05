Man found dead inside submerged truck at Black Creek

The body of 55-year-old David Jones was pulled from Black Creek in Greene County on March 30.

GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A man's body was found inside submerged inside a truck in Black Creek, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

On March 30 at 5:25 p.m., the Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a fisherman about a possible submerged vehicle under the bridge on County Road 1075 West.

Responding officers found a fully submerged Chevrolet Avalanche. DNR Law Enforcement divers responded, removed the vehicle, and found the body of 55-year-old David Jones inside the truck.

An investigation found the vehicle was traveling north along the county road when it collided with the bridge while crossing over the creek, causing the vehicle to enter the water.