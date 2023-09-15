33-year-old man found dead in Anderson park pavilion

The man was found unresponsive in Shadyside Park on Friday and was pronounced dead.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an Anderson park pavilion Friday morning.

Anderson police responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a pavilion at Shadyside Park, near Broadway Street and Alexandria Pike, shortly before 10 a.m. Sept. 15.

Officers and Anderson Fire Department medics responded, and the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation was turned over to the Madison County Coroner's Office, which will determine the cause of death during an autopsy in the coming days, according to a report.

The man's identity will be released once proper notifications can be made, according to police.

The case remains under investigation.