Man dies from smoke inhalation after New Year's Eve apartment fire on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 50-year-old man has died from smoke inhalation he sustained after an apartment fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Dec. 31.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Timber Point apartments in the 6200 block of Newberry Road, near Shadeland Avenue and Fall Creek Road, shortly after 11:30 p.m.

According to an Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson, firefighters saw a small fire through a sliding glass door on the third floor. The fire was contained to a pile of papers and books, but smoke spread throughout the apartment.

During their search, firefighters found a man, later identified as 50-year-old Frederick Spinks, lying in bed.

Firefighters removed Spinks through the third floor window and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with possible smoke inhalation. IFD said Spinks was alert and talking with medics and investigators in the ambulance and once he got to the hospital. He told firefighters he didn't know there was a fire until firefighters woke him up and rescued him.

Spinks stayed at the hospital but died from his injuries Jan. 9.

The Marion County coroner confirmed Spinks died from smoke inhalation.