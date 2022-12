Police were called to the scene near the intersection of 82nd Street and Westfield Boulevard around 2 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning on the north side of Indianapolis.

The IMPD incident report said the man was driving a BMW sedan when it left the road and crashed into a wooded area.

The Marion County coroner has not shared the man's identity.