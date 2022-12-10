Greensburg man dies shortly after being taken into custody

Shortly after the suspect, 30-year-old Andrew Hill of Greensburg, was handcuffed, the officers noticed he had become unresponsive, state police said.

GREENSBURG, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers in Greensburg.

The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street.

They were called to the area at around 9:15 p.m. Dispatchers were told a man was chasing another man with a garden tool.

An officer arrived and spoke outside with the suspect, 30-year-old Andrew Hill of Greensburg. Indiana State Police said at the time, Hill was no longer carrying the garden tool.

During their conversation, investigators said Hill charged toward the officer and attempted to hit the officer. Police said the officer took Hill to the ground, then another officer arrived and helped place Hill in handcuffs.

Shortly after Hill was handcuffed, the officers noticed he had become unresponsive. State police said officers "immediately began administering life-saving measures and requested EMS respond to the scene."

Hill was taken to a Decatur County hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday in Hamilton County, Ohio. The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending, police said Wednesday.

Indiana State Police detectives have taken over the investigation. Detectives say the incident was captured on body and dash cameras and that footage is being reviewed by investigators.