Investigation underway after man dies in IMPD custody

Officers were called to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Marrison Place around 3:20 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person died while in police custody early Monday morning.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 3700 block of Marrison Place around 3:20 a.m.

When police arrived, a man told officers his son was "having a psychosis" and asked for an ambulance, which was then called to the home.

According to IMPD, the man was bleeding from the mouth and was moving about the home, naked and sweating. Officers lost sight of the man several times.

Using de-escalation techniques, officers negotiated with the man until he "moved quickly towards an officer." One of the officers deployed a stun device, but the man continued to resist. He was eventually restrained, using two pairs of linked handcuffs to accommodate his large size.

An IMPD public information officer said "once the man was detained, medics, who had been waiting outside for the scene to be safe to enter, were requested to come inside home. At that point, medics asked the man to roll over and he did not respond. After medics checked for a pulse, the male was unhandcuffed, and medics and several officers administered CPR."

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Multiple investigations are underway, including a criminal probe and one by IMPD internal affairs. The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will investigate the officers’ use of force after other investigations have been completed.