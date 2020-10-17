Man dies in Edinburgh apartment fire

Firefighters found the man dead inside the West Thompson Street apartment building.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — A man died in an early morning apartment fire in Edinburgh Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to 120 West Thompson Street just after 4 a.m. and found the entire front of the apartment building completely engulfed in fire.

Of the three apartments in the building, occupants were able to escape from one, and a second apartment was not occupied by the current renter at the time.

The State Fire Marshal and Johnson County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Authorities are waiting for family notification before they share his identity.