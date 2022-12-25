81-year-old man dies in Indiana house fire started by heating devices

The man who died was identified as 81-year-old Claude Faust, of Forest, Indiana.

FOREST, Ind. — A man was found dead on Christmas Eve following a house fire that investigators believe was started by heating devices used to warm the home as extremely cold weather freezes central Indiana.

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said at around 2:45 p.m. a person went to check up on a resident at a home in the 11000 block of East County Road 600 North, which is in rural Clinton County between Frankfort and Kokomo.

The person noticed that it appeared there had been a fire at the home and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside the home and evidence that there had recently been a fire.

The man who died was identified as 81-year-old Claude Faust, of Forest, Indiana.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by the use of heating devices. They also believe the fire to be accidental and no foul play is suspected.