Police: Man producing fireworks killed in house explosion

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man died Friday after a house exploded.

Authorities have not shared the name of the man, who police say may have been producing fireworks when the explosion occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at a house on 28th Street, just three blocks east of Columbian Park.

Emergency crews responding to the explosion found the man inside house and took him to the hospital, where he died.

Nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution while investigators searched for hazardous materials inside the home.

Further information led police to a residence in the 2000 block of Crestview Court where investigators located other hazardous materials.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police said there is no threat to the public.