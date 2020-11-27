x
Man dies after fuel truck runs off the road in Montgomery County

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
Credit: Dewayne Jeffords
A man died in a Montgomery County crash after driving a fuel truck off the road on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A man is dead after a crash in Montgomery County late Friday morning.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at County Road 400 North, just east of County Road 225 West around 11:45 a.m. A Ceres Solutions fuel truck, driven by 29-year-old Steven R. Roberts, of Colfax, ran off the road.

Police said Roberts over-corrected as he attempted to get back onto the road and caused the truck to roll over. It landed in a ditch.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office pronounced Roberts dead at the scene. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash.

