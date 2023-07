IMPD officers responded to the crash in the 4400 block of North High School Road Sunday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has passed away after a crash on Indy's west side.

IMPD officers were called to a report of an accident Sunday evening in the 4400 block of North High School Road.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died.

According to investigators, it appears to have been a single vehicle crash that struck a pole.

The investigation is still ongoing.