Man dead following single-car crash on Indy's near south side

The crash occurred Monday afternoon in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, near East Raymond Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' south side on Monday afternoon, IMPD said.

Just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, IMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, near East Raymond Street, for a report of a crash. There they located a white Chevy SUV sitting in the center median.

The male driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

Accident investigators determined the SUV was traveling southbound on Madison Avenue in the center lane when an unknown vehicle, traveling southbound in the left lane, suddenly switched lanes in front of the SUV.

The SUV driver then swerved right, striking the curb before overcorrecting and crossing the median and all lanes of traffic, striking a wall and eventually coming to rest in the median, police said.