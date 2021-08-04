Man dead in Lawrence shooting

The incident happened just before midnight at a home in the 10400 block of Draycott Avenue, near East 59th Street and Sunnyside Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting that happened in Lawrence Wednesday night.

Lawrence Police were called to a home in the 10400 block of Draycott Avenue, near East 59th Street and Sunnyside Road, just before midnight on a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found one man with at least one gunshot wound at the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the deceased man did not live at the home but was an invited guest there.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. There is no information on a suspect at this time.