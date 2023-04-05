Man dies in fire at rural Indiana home

When the fire was put out, crews sifted through the rubble and found a man around 60 years old who had died.

UNION CITY, Ind. — A man died Wednesday in a fire at a home in east-central Indiana, near the Indiana-Ohio border.

The fire happened early in the morning at a home in rural Union City in Randolph County, which is about 80 miles east of Indianapolis.

Firefighters were called to a report of possible entrapment at a home on Greenville Pike around 3:20 a.m.

They arrived to find a home engulfed in flames. Crews weren't able to enter the home and, firefighters said, they were forced to just work to contain the blaze as much as possible.

The Union City, Ohio, Fire and Rescue, which assisted with the fire, shared a photo of the home after it was extinguished. The only thing still standing was the chimney. The rest was a total loss.

Multiple Agencies Investigating Fatal Union City Fire Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are working with local... Posted by Union City, Ohio Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

When the fire was put out, crews sifted through the rubble and found a man, around 60 years old, who had died.

Due to the extent of the man's burns, authorities said DNA and dental records will be needed to confirm the man's identity. Investigators expect this could take a few weeks.

Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office are working with local officials to determine the cause of the fire.