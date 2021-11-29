x
1 dead in Boone County crash

The crash happened Saturday night on U.S. 52 near County Road 300 North.
Credit: Boone County Sheriff's Department

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead after a crash in Boone County.  

Police said 72-year-old Patrick Donovan died after an SUV rear-ended his Kia Sorento Saturday night.  

The crash happened on U.S. 52 near County Road 300 North at 8:30 p.m. Crash investigators said a Ford Excursion rear-ended Donovan's car, which led to four additional vehicles hitting one another. 

Medics transported Donovan to the hospital, where he later died. Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

    

