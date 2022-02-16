Police: Man dies after being hit by train in Richmond

Police say 50-year-old Donald Lee Meyer died after being hit by a train near the intersection of NW 2nd and NW F streets.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man died Tuesday after being hit by a train in Richmond.

A Norfolk Southern dispatcher reached out to police around 4:45 p.m. to report a pedestrian on the railroad tracks who had been struck by a train.

The train was stopped when police arrived in the area, near the intersection of NW 2nd and NW F streets.

The man, identified as Donald Lee Meyer, was found beneath the train and was pronounced dead by medics.

Richmond police, with the assistance of officers from the department's traffic division, have opened an investigation into Meyer's death.

Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche went to the scene and identified Meyer.

Authorities say the 50-year-old is listed at large with no known address and that efforts to locate his family have been unsuccessful.